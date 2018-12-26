Biggest injury questions for all 32 teams in Week 17

NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 17.

Scan through all 32 teams by division, or click here to jump ahead to your favorite team:

AFC EAST

Chris Ivory (shoulder) was a full participant in practice, as he was the past two weeks before not playing against either the Lions or Patriots. Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Ivory should be "in good shape" to play in Sunday's finale versus Miami, but has also said Ivory's injury won't be fully healed until the offseason. Expect the Bills to still get undrafted rookie Keith Ford into their backfield mix. -- Mike Rodak

Xavien Howard seems likely to miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday unless he convinces Adam Gase he's 100 percent. The Dolphins are likely to protect their injured players such as Howard, T.J. McDonald and Kiko Alonso, given that Miami is eliminated from playoff contention. -- Cameron Wolfe

Cordarrelle Patterson, who has added a spark on offense on jet sweeps (four rushes, 66 yards vs. Buffalo on Sunday), has a knee injury that had knocked him out of action in the third quarter. The Patriots held a walkthrough Wednesday, and Patterson was present for the media-access portion. The club is treating the season finale against the Jets as a playoff game (a victory locks up a first-round bye), so if Patterson is close, the Patriots would obviously like to have him given his growing value to the offense following Josh Gordon's suspension. But there's also merit in the line of thinking that playing it safe for the playoffs is the wisest course of action. -- Mike Reiss

The Jets could be down their No. 2 and No. 3 receivers with Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Jermaine Kearse (Achilles tendon) nursing injuries. Enunwa is expected to miss his third consecutive game; Kearse appears doubtful. It'll mean more reps for Andre Roberts and Deontay Burnett. Rookie tight end Chris Herndon also could be featured in the passing game. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

The Ravens remain in relative good health at this point in the season. Linebacker Terrell Suggs and wide receiver John Brown typically get veteran days off during the week, but both missed Wednesday's practice with hamstring injuries. Neither is considered serious. It wouldn't be a surprise if all Ravens players are fully practicing by the end of the week. -- Jamison Hensley

Vontaze Burfict sustained a seventh career concussion Sunday, and second in a month, which could put his career in jeopardy. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who is from Pittsburgh, could miss his return to his hometown with a knee injury that kept him out in Week 16. -- Katherine Terrell

Cornerback Denzel Ward did not practice and is back in the NFL's concussion protocol. Ward incurred his second concussion of the season in the victory over Cincinnati on Sunday. He had missed the previous two games with a concussion. It would be a surprise if he were on the field in Baltimore. -- Pat McManamon

Runing back James Conner (high ankle sprain) practiced in full Wednesday for the first time since Nov. 30. A full workload this early in the week is a good sign for Sunday's matchup with the visiting Bengals, but Conner offered up only two words about his progress: "Getting better." Safety Sean Davis (quadriceps) and linebacker Vince Williams (toe) did not practice Wednesday. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Defensive back Kareem Jackson was removed from Sunday's game due to a knee injury. Jackson was listed as limited in practice Wednesday. Running back Lamar Miller missed Week 16's game due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice, but should be on pace to play against the Jaguars. DeAndre Hopkins was questionable heading into Week 16. Hopkins fought the ankle injury when he lined up against the Eagles, and turned in another 100-yard performance. He was limited in practice with an ankle injury. -- Turron Davenport

Tight end Eric Ebron is still in the protocol after suffering a concussion in the first half of Sunday's game against the Giants. There was some belief that Ebron, who has a team-high 12 touchdowns, was going to be able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, which would have been a step in the right direction to him clearing protocol. But a knee injury caused him to sit out. Receiver T.Y. Hilton's ongoing ankle injury continues to keep him out of practice. But the 1,200-yard receiver said Wednesday that he'll be playing in Sunday's game at Tennessee, whose winner advances to the playoffs. Hilton called it a "Game 7." -- Mike Wells

Running back Leonard Fournette did not practice Wednesday because of an ankle/foot injury, and if he is unable to play against Houston he will have missed seven full games and halves of two others because of injuries (and another because of a suspension). That would pretty much make his second season a disaster (he'd finish with 439 yards, and 3.3 yards per carry). Carlos Hyde, whom the team acquired in a midseason trade, and T.J. Yeldon, who was a healthy scratch in Week 16, would get the bulk of the work at Houston on Sunday. -- Michael DiRocco

Quarterback Marcus Mariota missed practice Wednesday but is still optimistic about playing Sunday; he said he suffered a stinger, after which his right side felt numb. He also admitted to having a previous nerve-related injury in college. The Titans listed Mariota on the injury report with a neck and foot injury. The injury is said not to be related to the elbow issue that plagued Mariota earlier in the season. As of now, it's a wait-and-see approach. Mariota will continue to undergo treatment. The decision will likely end up being a game-time decision, much like the Week 3 game against the Jaguars in which Blaine Gabbert got the start. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

In a season when the Broncos' offense has already been gutted by injuries and the Oct. 30 trade of wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, Denver will now close out the season without its leading rusher, rookie running back Phillip Lindsay. Lindsay suffered a right wrist injury in Monday night's loss to the Raiders and will not play in the season finale against the Chargers. He will be the eighth player, including Thomas, who has started multiple games on offense for the Broncos this season who will not be in uniform Sunday; the other six are on injured reserve. It means fellow rookie Royce Freeman figures to get most of the early-down work while Devontae Booker will get some of the team's more open formations, including plenty of snaps in Denver's three-receiver set. The Broncos have played a smattering of snaps in recent weeks with both Freeman and Lindsay in the same formation, so it remains to be seen if they'll try that with Freeman and Booker. The Broncos, who were among the league leaders in rushing earlier this season, have fallen to 11th. -- Jeff Legwold

Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif won't play Sunday against the Raiders but could rejoin the Chiefs in time for the playoffs. He practiced Wednesday for the first time since October. Duvernay-Tardif was placed on injured reserve after breaking his leg and tearing ankle ligaments in a Week 5 game against the Jaguars. The Chiefs have three weeks in which they can activate Duvernay-Tardif for game duty. "It's just a matter of getting in and getting caught up with the speed of the game. ... Getting himself back in as much football shape as you can get into this time of year, and then testing it against pro athletes and not the trainers," coach Andy Reid said. "He's going against big bodies and guys that are quick. How does it feel there?" -- Adam Teicher

After missing the past two games due to a bruised nerve in his neck and a shoulder issue, running back Austin Ekeler was a full participant in practice Wednesday, an indication he could be available for the Bolts' final game of the season on the road against the Broncos. "He looked good today in practice," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. "He just needs to get his timing back, catching the ball and running -- things like that." -- Eric D. Williams

Cornerback Gareon Conley (concussion) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle) were both limited in practice Wednesday, two days after the defensive starters missed Monday night's victory over the Broncos in an emotional home finale. The two have been mini-revelations for a defense that has shown signs of improvement late in the season as Oakland has won three of its past six games after a 1-8 start. Conley and Hurst are seemingly foundation pieces for Jon Gruden's rebuild. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin (knee) will not play Sunday against the Giants, owner and general manager Jerry Jones told KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. Meanwhile, defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford (neck) is likely to sit the game out as well after leaving the Week 16 contest on a stretcher. Martin is a certainty to play in the wild-card round, but the hope is that the rest for both players will boost their level of play. Cornerback Anthony Brown did not practice because of a back injury, but he looked to be moving well in his rehab work. -- Todd Archer

Odell Beckham Jr. (quadriceps) still isn't practicing, although it is believed he has a chance to return for the finale Sunday against the Cowboys. He worked on the side Wednesday with a trainer. Beckham has missed the past three games and it would seem curious if the Giants brought him back if he wasn't 100 percent. -- Jordan Raanan

Wide receiver Mike Wallace (broken leg), out since Week 2, has been activated from injured reserve and is practicing this week. It would be a big ask to throw him right into game action Sunday in the finale against the Redskins. But it can't hurt to get him ready for the postseason should the Eagles make it. -- Tim McManus

Tight end Jordan Reed (foot/toe) did not practice Wednesday and it's hard to imagine him playing in the finale. Reed had said earlier this season he wanted to reach the postseason healthy, so he could focus on training rather than rehabbing for the first time in three seasons. Defensive end Matt Ioannidis (hamstring) worked with trainers on a side field during practice. He played Saturday vs. Tennessee and has been dealing with this issue for a couple weeks. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Head coach Matt Nagy reiterated that the team will not rest starters in Week 17, but the Bears are exercising caution with Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) and outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (elbow), both of whom are expected to rest much of the week. "We do think that they're getting better, which is good," Nagy said. "But we'll just kind of monitor this week and see exactly where they're at. But they are getting better." The Bears are also keeping a close eye on wide receiver Allen Robinson, who suffered a rib injury in the Week 16 victory over San Francisco. -- Jeff Dickerson

Kenny Golladay (chest), Damon Harrison (ankle) and Quandre Diggs (back) were three of the notable no-practice participants for the Lions on Sunday. With the Lions entering the season's last week, it'll be worth monitoring if Detroit chooses to play any of them in the finale; Thursday practice's, as usual, could give an indication of that. If Golladay were unable to play, Detroit's offense would be extremely rough, with no pass-catchers of significance on the roster. The quarterback throwing to Golladay, Matthew Stafford, practiced in full with his back injury, so he seems on pace to start every Detroit game for the eighth consecutive season. -- Michael Rothstein

Four of the Packers' seven wide receivers are on the injury report, including Davante Adams (knee). Adams took a shot to his right knee in the first quarter of Sunday's victory at the Jets and went on to catch 11 passes. With 111 catches this season, he's two short of setting the Packers' single-season record. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (hip) also was added to the report this week after he was injured but finished the game against the Jets. -- Rob Demovsky

The Vikings were missing several prominent starters from the first day of practice during the most crucial week of the season. Six players were non-participants, including CJ Ham (elbow), Marcus Sherels (foot) and Xavier Rhodes (groin), all three of whom sustained injuries in Detroit. Following Minnesota's Week 16 win, coach Mike Zimmer addressed Rhodes' injury, saying, "I'm sure he's going to be OK. That's pretty much Xavier. I'm sure he'll be all right." Eric Kendricks (hamstring), who did not play against the Lions, Linval Joseph (knee) and Mike Remmers (low back) were also sidelined Wednesday. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Both receiver Julio Jones and running back Tevin Coleman were held out of Wednesday's practice, as coach Dan Quinn said would happen leading into the week. Jones is dealing with hip and rib injuries, while Coleman strained his groin. Neither player has been ruled out for Sunday's season finale at Tampa Bay, but Quinn said he'll do what's in the best interest of the players. Jones typically plays through pain, while if Coleman misses the game, it would give more opportunities to Brian Hill. -- Vaughn McClure

Taylor Heinicke's first NFL start ended with a left elbow injury that put him on injured reserve. Because of that, and Cam Newton (shoulder) being shut down for the season, the Panthers are down to their third quarterback, Kyle Allen, who will make his first NFL start in the finale at New Orleans. Allen fared OK in his brief Week 16 appearance, completing all four of his pass attempts for 38 yards. But he might not have Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner (ankle) protecting him. -- David Newton

The Saints have not yet revealed whether they will rest starters in Week 17, but the offensive line could certainly use a break. Offensive tackles Terron Armstead (pectoral) and Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) as well as guard Larry Warford (knee) did not participate in team drills during an abbreviated Wednesday evening practice. Tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) was limited. Of the group, Armstead will definitely be out. It would be nice to rest the others, too, though the Saints do need to have enough active linemen to get through Sunday's game. -- Mike Triplett

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson missed practice with an Achilles tendon injury he suffered in Week 16 against the Cowboys. Defensive end Carl Nassib, arguably the Bucs' second-best pass rusher to Jason Pierre-Paul, also missed practice with a shoulder injury. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (shoulder), Pierre-Paul (shoulder/knee) and right tackle Demar Dotson (knee) were all limited. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Defensive end Markus Golden continues to miss time because of an ankle injury, putting an appearance in the season finale Sunday against the Seahawks in jeopardy. Not having Golden would be a blow to the Cardinals' effort to contain Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, and it doesn't help that fellow DE Benson Mayowa missed practice Wednesday with a back and neck injury; coach Steve Wilks labeled Mayowa as day-to-day. -- Josh Weinfuss

Todd Gurley is day-to-day because of his knee, which kept him sidelined last Sunday against the Cardinals. Safety Lamarcus Joyner also is day-to-day because of an ankle injury suffered against the Cardinals, Sean McVay said. -- Lindsey Thiry

Coach Kyle Shanahan has already ruled out receiver Dante Pettis (MCL sprain) and running back Matt Breida (ankle) for this week, but the Niners will have a trio of other contributors to monitor throughout the week. Tight end Garrett Celek (concussion), cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee) and receiver Marquise Goodwin (bruised calf) will need to make strides as the week goes on to be available for the finale, and the Niners could use them given the injuries San Francisco has sustained at other spots on the depth chart. -- Nick Wagoner

It's a good thing the Seahawks have already locked up a wild-card berth, because three-fifths of their offensive line is banged up heading into their regular-season finale against Arizona. Right tackle Germain Ifedi practiced Wednesday, so he seems to have the best shot of the three to play Sunday after missing Week 16 with a groin injury. But guards J.R. Sweezy (foot sprain) and D.J. Fluker (hamstring) are day-to-day, according to coach Pete Carroll. Don't expect either to do much in practice this week, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Sweezy doesn't play in Week 17, with Carroll saying Wednesday that he's still "pretty sore." -- Brady Henderson