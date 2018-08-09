EAGAN, Minn. -- Stefon Diggs and Xavier Rhodes were absent from Minnesota Vikings practice on Wednesday due to disciplinary reasons, coach Mike Zimmer said.

"They did not make me happy," Zimmer said before clarifying that their absences were not related to injury.

Diggs and Rhodes began jawing in practice on Tuesday when Diggs caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins and proceeded to launch the ball into the stands. Rhodes stayed on the field for several reps after the fact and continued playing at corner with the third-team defense.

Stefon Diggs, above, and Xavier Rhodes began jawing when Diggs caught a 50-yard touchdown pass and proceeded to launch the ball into the stands. AP

The two had already been exchanging trash talk after Rhodes intercepted a pass meant for Adam Thielen and Diggs made several big gains on passes thrown in the corner's direction. The heated nature of their interaction carried over into Wednesday morning's walk-through before Zimmer decided to make them sit out.

"Just undisciplined stuff," Zimmer said.

The Vikings have been practicing as a full team since July 28. On Saturday, Minnesota plays its first preseason game in Denver.

"It's that time of camp to go play against somebody else," offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said. "The defense knows our calls, we know their calls. It's getting a little chippy out there. It's time to take some chippiness out on somebody else."

Also not participating in Wednesday's practice was linebacker Anthony Barr, whose absence from team drills last week stirred up trade controversy that Zimmer elected to address on his own accord. The coach later revealed that "a tweak" was the reason behind Barr sitting out last Thursday.

While he would not detail why Barr sat out this week, Zimmer did clarify, again, that it has nothing to do with a trade.

"I thought I put that to bed last Friday," he said.