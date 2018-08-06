Someone had a case of the Mondays as Jamal Adams couldn't even get in the New York Jets facility. And no, Jamal, you weren't cut.
Meanwhile, the "McCarthy Olympics" in Green Bay had coaches in dunk tanks, plenty of bags and even some hoops and soccer.
Patrick Mahomes had his own fun and games as he tried to hit the crossbar from a fair distance. See if he connected.
Here's what you need to know from camps across the league.
New York Jets
Mondays, right? 😂 pic.twitter.com/1AhbtDPwnJ— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 6, 2018
Green Bay Packers
Best hang time I've seen from JK Scott - 5.03 on a 63-yard punt from his own 30. Averaged 4.76 seconds and 54.5 yards on six reps. pic.twitter.com/USV3rMGK9W— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 6, 2018
Coaches in dunk tanks, a variety of different sports & lots of fun!— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 6, 2018
Highlights from the "McCarthy Olympics" 💦🏈🏀⚽🏌️ pic.twitter.com/ej2IJ7q4vP
Cleveland Browns
Say hello to Joe! He was just voted Best in Schobert.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 6, 2018
Don't be fooled - this little heeler mix may seem unassuming but he'll "pro" bowl his way into your heart 🧡
Find him and other puppies looking for furrrever homes at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/Ksfei9WCcy
Carolina Panthers
Cam Newton almost always makes the one-handed catch to start practice. He didn't today. But otherwise the Panthers quarterback has been sharp passing and running Norv Turner's offense in training camp.
Tennessee Titans
QB coach Pat O'Hara in action working on footwork with Titans QB Marcus Mariota.
New York Giants
Saquon Barkley on playing in Thursday's preseason opener vs Browns: "Hoping? I plan to play." The rookie is ready for his first game action.
Kansas City Chiefs
🚀 @PatrickMahomes5— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 6, 2018
Crossbar ✔️ pic.twitter.com/f650zcyYkj
Chicago Bears
Mitch Trubisky looking forward to getting some reps in with the starters in Cincinnati on Thursday. Trubisky noted that he's looking forward to having the ability to run more within the offense this year.
Oakland Raiders
Raiders camp Day 11 Quote of the Day comes from coach Jon Gruden, on the frustration he felt with the preponderance of false start and offsides penalties in team drills: “Pre-snap penalties make me sick. They really do. And I’m sick now. I don’t feel like eating.”
Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks cornerback Dontae Johnson, who began training camp on PUP because of a foot injury, is practicing today for the first time. Johnson is a former starter for the 49ers who will re-join the competition at right cornerback with Byron Maxwell and rookie Tre Flowers. Seattle signed him to a one-year deal worth $1.3 million and $350,000 guaranteed. Listed at 6-2 and 200 pounds, he looks like a Seahawks cornerback.