Mike Greenberg talks about the realities that NFL players must face about the evolution of football. (1:40)

Training camp continues across the league.

NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from camps across the league.

The Jets have finally signed Sam Darnold, their top draft pick. It took longer than expected but Darnold took part in his first practice of camp Monday.

ESPN Rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin working in a kick coverage drill. He should factor in heavily on special teams, if nothing else, this season. Special teams coordinator Brian Schneider said Griffin is working on all the special teams units right now. "We've just got to find the right spot for him and where he feels comfortable," Schneider said. "We've tried him out at gunner on punt team, at wing, he's playing (personal protector) right now. We're gonna find the right spot for him, but he's definitely going to be out there."

He can play some defense, too:

ESPN Staff Writer First meeting: Former No. 1 overall pick in 1999 Tim Couch meets the 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield at camp. Couch now is the Browns analyst for preseason games. (The great Dan Murphy of the team's communications/media department looks on.)