First look at the potential 2020 NFL free-agent class: 25 names to know

There is no better time to drool over an NFL free-agent class than a full year away from its opening. There are no franchise tags or last-minute contract extensions to diminish the group this far out, so we can just ... well ... drool for now. And if there was ever a potential class to get excited about, it's the one projected for 2020.

Roughly one-fourth of the NFL's starting quarterbacks are approaching the final years of their contracts. Sure, it's hard to imagine many, if any, of them actually reaching the open market, but this is the time for dreaming, right? And a handful of big-name receivers and defensive assets are also currently set to be on the market in a year's time.

As the 2019 class fades into its second and third tiers, let's take a way-too-early look at the top 25 names potentially available for 2020 free agency, separated into three groups to sharpen our awareness of what the business of football will look like over the next 12 months.

Note: This list does not include first-round picks from the 2016 draft, including quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, whose teams likely will pick up their fifth-year options for 2020.

Jump to:

Quarterbacks | Tagged players | Non-QBs

QUARTERBACKS

A good chunk of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL are currently set up for free agency next offseason, but it's possible none of them will ever reach that point. Here's the top eight.

Team: Seattle Seahawks | Age entering 2020 season: 31

At the peak of his career and with one Super Bowl championship already on his resume, Wilson would be the most desirable player in this class from a procurement standpoint. His passing has steadily improved, and he set a career-high with a 110.9 passer rating last season.

Team: Los Angeles Chargers | Age entering 2020 season: 38