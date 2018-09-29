NFL Nation answers the biggest fantasy questions -- provided by ESPN fantasy football analyst Mike Clay -- across the league for Week 4.

Scan through all 32 teams by division, or click here to jump ahead to your team:

AFC EAST

With Josh Allen playing better than most expected, can we expect consistent production from any of his pass-catchers?

Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones this week both pointed to their relationship with Allen being in its infancy as one reason for their lack of production so far. Bills wide receivers have caught 21 passes, the least of any team's wide receiver group, and I do not see that quickly changing with Allen in the near term. As for his tight ends, Charles Clay did not practice Thursday because of hip and shoulder injuries, and Jason Croom was limited because of a knee injury, making it difficult for either to build up a rapport with Allen. -- Mike Rodak

Will Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant continue to play minimal offensive roles despite their big Week 3 performances?

Yes, it seems Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker and Danny Amendola will remain the Dolphins' top three receivers in terms of usage. Wilson (10 snaps) and Grant (nine snaps) both played less than 25 percent of the offensive plays last Sunday, and though that number should increase slightly, neither can be counted on to be weekly contributors. Wilson might be worth a flier in deep leagues because of his versatility as a receiver, rusher and even a quarterback as we saw Sunday, but there's high risk for a dud given his usage. Miami just has too many capable receivers to trust anybody outside of Stills to start weekly. -- Cameron Wolfe

Is it time to panic about Tom Brady and the Patriots' offense?