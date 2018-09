Adam Schefter reports that Pittsburgh will entertain offers for Le'Veon Bell, while Matt Hasselbeck and Rex Ryan speculate on where he might end up. (1:05)

News that the Pittsburgh Steelers are open to trading holdout running back Le'Veon Bell raises all sorts of questions about what could happen next:

How realistic is a trade?

What could Pittsburgh get in return?

Which teams make the most sense as possible suitors?

How good or bad is the market with five weeks until the NFL trading deadline?

Insights from NFL insiders contacted Sunday help answer some of those questions heading into the Steelers' Week 3 game at Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football.