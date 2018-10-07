College Football Playoff picks after Week 6

Brian Kelly explains how Notre Dame was able to pull away in the second half and how well QB Ian Book played on the road. (1:16)
Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State all took care of business against inferior opponents and stayed in everyone's top four. But the real impression maker was Notre Dame, which got the nod over Clemson in three of four expert predictions.
