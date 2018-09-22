        <
          The Best of Week 4: Mascot on the mend, unis and more

          The enduring legacy of 'Animal House' at Oregon (5:10)

          Gene Wojciechowski looks back with cast and crew member of the movie "Animal House" on shooting the iconic film at the University of Oregon. (5:10)

          11:12 AM ET
          • Dave WilsonESPN Staff Writer
              Dave Wilson is an editor for ESPN.com since 2010. He previously worked at The Dallas Morning News, San Diego Union-Tribune and Las Vegas Sun.
          Let's have a great Week 4 out there, everybody. As always, we'll be updating all day Saturday. Try to keep up, will you?

          Buffalo stance

          Did you know that Colorado had a person in a mascot suit named Chip in addition to Ralphie, the giant live buffalo? Bet you do now, after he fired a T-shirt cannon right into the Great Plains.

          We're delighted to see that Chip (the buffalo) is OK and has a bye week to recuperate for UCLA on Sept. 28.

          The best games

          All times ET

          • No. 2 Georgia at Missouri, noon, ESPN

          • Nebraska at No. 19 Michigan, noon, FS1

          • No. 22 Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama, 3:30 p.m., CBS

          • Kansas State at No. 12 West Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

          • No. 17 TCU at Texas, 4:30 p.m., FOX

          • No. 14 Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • No. 7 Stanford at No. 20 Oregon, 8 p.m., ABC

          All the rage

          College football fans already knew Baker Mayfield's moxie. So we weren't surprised to see Mayfield rally the Cleveland Browns to their first win since Dec. 2016. We also immediately recognized the two-point conversion play the Browns ran to tie the game.

          Mayfield pulls out tricks from Rose Bowl

          Baker Mayfield pulls off a trick play, where he catches a 2-point conversion, similar to a play he executed for a touchdown in the 2018 Rose Bowl.

          It's the same play that helped the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory, known as the Philly Special. And on Friday night, Illinois used their version to score a touchdown in a loss to Penn State.

          How do you like them apples?

          College GameDay took an animated look at Nick Saban's dominance over his former assistants before he faces Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M today.

          1:10

          Saban's staggering success against former assistants

          Alabama head coach Nick Saban looks to continue his success when facing his former assistants head-to-head.

          What they're wearing

          Syracuse is adding camo touches to its uniforms for its Military Appreciation Day game against UConn.

          Colgate is commemorating its "Undefeated, Untied, Unscored Upon ... and Uninvited" 1932 team that went 9-0 and outscored its opponents 265-0 but was passed over for the Rose Bowl in favor of Pittsburgh (the Panthers lost, 35-0 to USC).

          Missouri broke out some new gold helmets for their game against No. 2 Georgia.

          Video game numbers

          Minnesota made an homage to old-school video game NFL Blitz to show off junior wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who has 20 catches for 283 and five touchdowns this season.

          Worth their weight in copper

          To celebrate Montana legend "Super Dave" Dickenson's induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the Grizzlies are wearing throwback jerseys against Sacramento State and offering the game-worn unis to fans for $175 each. In 1995, Dickenson threw for 5,676 yards and 51 touchdowns, won the Walter Payton Award as the best player in Division I-AA and led the Griz to a national title. Fans responded enthusiastically to the gesture, with Montana announcing the entire set of jerseys sold out in four hours.

          Deep in their hearts

          It's time for the hottest new interregional rivalry -- the I-35 Showdown between UTSA and Texas State (7:00 ET ESPN+). The two schools, situated about 50 miles apart, will meet at the Alamodome in San Antonio, with a rivalry trophy sponsored by Texas grocery store chain H-E-B on the line.

          But fans are clamoring for something befitting such a rivalry. Something shiny, yet representative of their love and appreciation for their local grocer. They've taken drastic measures: They've started a petition.

