Where does the betting value lie in Week 16's prime-time Sunday matchup? Warren Sharp and Preston Johnson provide their insight and analysis to help guide you in the right direction in making your bets on the game.

Note: All odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of Sunday morning.

Total: 55

PickCenter consensus: 53 percent picking Seattle

Johnson: The narratives are flowing in this matchup. The Chiefs are coming off a loss to the Chargers at home in a game they led by 14 points with under five minutes to go. They are going to show up angry. They currently hold the tiebreaker in the AFC West with the Chargers, so beating Seattle would guarantee them the division crown. Certainly, Kansas City will be extra motivated to win this one, right?

Well, the Seahawks dropped their Week 15 game in San Francisco and now have the Vikings, Eagles, Panthers and Redskins on their back vying for NFC wild-card positions. Surely, the Seahawks will be motivated in their "must-win" game against the AFC's top team? It leads to