Best bets for Packers-Vikings

Where does the betting value lie in Sunday's prime-time matchup between the Packers and Vikings? Warren Sharp and Preston Johnson provide their analysis to help you place your bets.
Browns DB gives ball to old coach after pick
2hPat McManamon
USC sticking with coach Helton after missing bowl
2hKyle Bonagura
Raiders' Jared Cook reels in left-handed catch, rolls into end zone
12mPaul Gutierrez
College football Power Rankings: More drama, surprises in Week 13
21hMark Schlabach
Hamilton triumphant as Bottas finishes the season winless
5hNate Saunders